UK judge finds Lynch masked Autonomy sales shortfall

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:59 IST
A British judge said on Friday that Mike Lynch masterminded an elaborate fraud to inflate the value of his company Autonomy before it was bought by Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion in 2011.

High Court Justice Robert Hildyard, giving a summary of his findings after a nine-month trial and a two-year wait, said Autonomy had concealed the sales of hardware products and engaged in convoluted reselling schemes to mask a shortfall in its key software products.

