Unidentified gunmen open fire at J-K policeman
28-01-2022
A policeman escaped a bid on his life by unidentified gunmen in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
The pistol-borne gunmen opened fire on constable Muneer Meraj near his residence in SD Colony in Batamaloo area, they said.
They said the cop escaped the attack unhurt.
Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.
