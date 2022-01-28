Left Menu

Man dies after being hit by water tanker in Delhi

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, said Deputy Commissioner of Police southwest Gaurav Sharma.The water tanker has been identified with the help of CCTV footage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:56 IST
Man dies after being hit by water tanker in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A man died after he was allegedly hit by a water tanker in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area on Friday, police said.

Sarojini Nagar police station received information regarding the accident around 6.15 am, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Parkash Bharti, a resident of Pilanji village who worked as a guard with a private security agency in Vasant Vihar. He was hit by a water tanker near the Sarojini Nagar market. The errant driver fled the spot in the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Bharti was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

The water tanker has been identified with the help of CCTV footage. A police team has been sent to arrest the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022