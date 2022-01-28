Man dies after being hit by water tanker in Delhi

A man died after he was allegedly hit by a water tanker in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area on Friday, police said.

Sarojini Nagar police station received information regarding the accident around 6.15 am, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Parkash Bharti, a resident of Pilanji village who worked as a guard with a private security agency in Vasant Vihar. He was hit by a water tanker near the Sarojini Nagar market. The errant driver fled the spot in the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Bharti was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

The water tanker has been identified with the help of CCTV footage. A police team has been sent to arrest the accused, he said.

