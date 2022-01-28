Unidentified gunmen open fire at J-K policeman
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A policeman escaped a bid on his life by unidentified gunmen in Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
The pistol-borne gunmen opened fire on constable Muneer Meraj near his residence in SD Colony in Batamaloo area, they said.
They said the cop escaped the attack unhurt.
Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.
PTI MIJ SRY SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Batamaloo
- Muneer Meraj
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests mandatory for entering Kashmir hospitals
J-K: Kashmiri girls participate in sporting activities and shine
Muslims in India enjoy equal rights, says Kashmiri political activist Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi
Fire in J-K temple: Kashmiri Pandits demand 'speedy justice', police deny foul play
Minimum temperature in some places in Kashmir valley settles above normal