CBI announces rewards against five absconders

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:25 IST
CBI, which is probing the post poll violence in West Bengal on the instructions of Calcutta High Court, on Friday announced rewards for the person or persons who help in apprehending five absconders allegedly involved in the murder of a BJP worker in the city, an official of the investigating agency said.

A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced by the investigating agency for apprehending each of the five absconders, the official said. According to the official, the five have been absconding since the case was registered.

Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker, was allegedly assaulted on May 02, 2021 after the state Assembly poll at Kankurgachi area of the city and succumbed to his injuries.

The Sealdah court in the city declared the five accused as proclaimed absconders. The five alleged absconders are Amit Das, Tumpa Das, Arup Das, Sanjay Barik and Papiya Barik.

