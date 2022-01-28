Left Menu

Nagpur: Man kills alcoholic after argument outside warehouse

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man sleeping on the steps of a warehouse in an inebriated state was killed in Wadi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Deceased Santosh Dighore (33), an alcoholic, used to sleep on the steps of the warehouse after finishing his work there, but on Thursday night, accused Vaibhav Deshmukh (29) asked him to sleep somewhere else, an official said.

After Dighore refused, the two had a fight during which Deshmukh bludgeoned him to death with a boulder, the Wadi police station official said.

Deshmukh, who fled from the spot, was held some time later, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

