Ukraine's Zelenskiy says of Russia tensions: We don't need panic
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:51 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday there was no further escalation of tensions with Russia at the moment, but did not rule out such developments ahead.
"We don't need panic," he told a news conference with international media.
