Prostitution racket in Udupi busted

Police on Friday said they have busted a prostitution racket operating in a lodge at Udupi, 56 km from here, and arrested four people in this connection. A woman was rescued from the lodge the owner of which was booked, said the police.

Five mobile phones and Rs 2,850 in cash were seized from the arrested people. they said.

