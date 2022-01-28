Left Menu

E-portal launched in Rajasthan for registration of consumer complaints

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:07 IST
E-portal launched in Rajasthan for registration of consumer complaints
  • Country:
  • India

Consumers in Rajasthan will now be able to register their complaints online with consumer commissions.

Chairman of Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Justice Banwari Lal Sharma launched the e-portal on Friday.

Naveen Jain, Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said many facilities have been made available on the 'e-Dakhil' portal. Consumers can have facility such as e-notices, link to download the documents related to the case, VC link for hearing through video conference, facility to file written reply by the party and alerts on SMS and e-mail. He said that after registering themselves on the e-Dakhil portal, consumers can register their complaints online with the state commission and all the district commissions and get the fees paid online.

He said that by registering complaints sitting at home through the portal, consumers will get great relief and their time and money will be saved.

The secretary informed that the e-filing portal has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and permission has been taken from the National Consumer Commission to implement the e-filing system in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022