Biden administration to deny $130 mln in military aid to Egypt - sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is set to deny $130 million of military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns, three sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in September https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-hold-130m-egypts-military-aid-over-human-rights-sources-2021-09-14 that the aid would be withheld if Egypt did not address specific human-rights related conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- State
- Egypt
- Anthony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to meet Democrats Sinema, Manchin on voting rights
Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
Biden nominates 3 to Fed board, including first Black woman