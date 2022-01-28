Left Menu

Russia blacklists more EU officials

Russia said on Friday it had banned more European Union officials from entering Russia in response to restrictions imposed on Moscow by Brussels, without disclosing how many people were involved or giving their names. The European Commission had no immediate comment on the move.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:58 IST
Russia said on Friday it had banned more European Union officials from entering Russia in response to restrictions imposed on Moscow by Brussels, without disclosing how many people were involved or giving their names. "The Russian side ... decided to expand a reciprocal list of representatives from EU member countries and institutions, who are banned from entering Russia," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its official website.

Russia blacklisted the heads of some European private military companies, some members of security services, EU lawmakers and other officials who are "personally responsible for promoting anti-Russian policies," the statement read. The European Commission had no immediate comment on the move.

