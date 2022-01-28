Russia blacklists more EU officials
Russia said on Friday it had banned more European Union officials from entering Russia in response to restrictions imposed on Moscow by Brussels, without disclosing how many people were involved or giving their names. The European Commission had no immediate comment on the move.
Russia said on Friday it had banned more European Union officials from entering Russia in response to restrictions imposed on Moscow by Brussels, without disclosing how many people were involved or giving their names. "The Russian side ... decided to expand a reciprocal list of representatives from EU member countries and institutions, who are banned from entering Russia," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its official website.
Russia blacklisted the heads of some European private military companies, some members of security services, EU lawmakers and other officials who are "personally responsible for promoting anti-Russian policies," the statement read. The European Commission had no immediate comment on the move.
