France committed to keep up fight against Islamists in Sahel region -minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:21 IST
France will keep fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel region, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday, and repeated his view that the situation in Mali had become "untenabe" following a May 2021 coup.

European allies agreed on Friday to draw up plans within two weeks for how to continue their fight against Islamist militants in Mali.

