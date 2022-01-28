France committed to keep up fight against Islamists in Sahel region -minister

France will keep fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel region, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday, and repeated his view that the situation in Mali had become "untenabe" following a May 2021 coup.

European allies agreed on Friday to draw up plans within two weeks for how to continue their fight against Islamist militants in Mali.

