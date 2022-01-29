Left Menu

Army jawans help pregnant woman to reach hospital in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 01:02 IST
Deployed to guard the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Army jawans carried a pregnant woman for kilometres on shoulders to help her to reach a hospital, official said.

On Thursday night, Local formation of the Army got a distress call from border area of Tuglu (Noorkote) village situated on the LoC in Poonch for urgent medical assistance to a pregnant woman who had developed labour pain, they said.

The Army personnel responded promptly and with the help of locals evacuated the woman to the nearest civil hospital on a charpoy, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

