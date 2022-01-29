Army jawans help pregnant woman to reach hospital in J-K’s Poonch
Deployed to guard the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Army jawans carried a pregnant woman for kilometres on shoulders to help her to reach a hospital, official said.
On Thursday night, Local formation of the Army got a distress call from border area of Tuglu (Noorkote) village situated on the LoC in Poonch for urgent medical assistance to a pregnant woman who had developed labour pain, they said.
The Army personnel responded promptly and with the help of locals evacuated the woman to the nearest civil hospital on a charpoy, they said.
