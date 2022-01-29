Biden administration to deny $130 mln in military aid to Egypt - sources
Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 01:28 IST
The Biden administration is set to deny $130 million of military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns, three sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in September https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-hold-130m-egypts-military-aid-over-human-rights-sources-2021-09-14 that the aid would be withheld if Egypt did not address specific human-rights related conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- Biden
- State
- Egypt
Advertisement