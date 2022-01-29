Left Menu

India logs over 2.35 lakh new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate down to 13.39 pc

India has reported 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 10:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India has reported 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As per government data, there was a decline in the daily positivity rate to 13.39 per cent from 15.88 per cent on Friday. The weekly positivity rate also dipped to 16.89 per cent from 17.47 per cent yesterday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 20,04,333 while the active cases account for 4.91 per cent of total cases. With 3,35,939 recoveries from the infection reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,83,60,710. The recovery rate of the country has also improved to 93.89 per cent from 93.60 per cent on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 17,59,434 tests were conducted, the ministry said. The death toll is at 4,93,198 and the case fatality rate is 1.21 per cent.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country, 165.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Notably, India's vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

