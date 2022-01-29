Left Menu

Karnataka govt eases COVID-19 restrictions, schools to reopen in Bengaluru from Jan 31

Karnataka government on Saturday decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions with schools to be open in Bengaluru from Monday in view of decreasing coronavirus cases.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:37 IST
Karnataka govt eases COVID-19 restrictions, schools to reopen in Bengaluru from Jan 31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka government on Saturday decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions with schools to be opened in Bengaluru from Monday in view of decreasing coronavirus cases. Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said, "We have decided to open schools in Bengaluru from Monday and night curfew to be lifted from January 31. The state government has directed concerned departments to ensure that proper SOPs are followed."

Restaurants, bars, hotels are now permitted to operate with 100 per cent of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons only, as per state government order. Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and similar places will continue to function with 50 per cent capacity and only fully-vaccinated persons will be allowed at such places.

Marriage functions are permitted with 200 members indoors and 300 outdoors, the order further read. Now, all government offices will function with 100 per cent staff strength from Monday. Religious places are allowed to open for devotees with the entry of 50 persons at any given time who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 infection.

In addition, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia shall also operate with a 50 per cent capacity of fully vaccinated persons. However, all rallies, dharnas and similar activities are strictly prohibited in the state.

Earlier on January 21, the Karnataka government had also withdrawn the weekend curfew. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022