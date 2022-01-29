Left Menu

Mandaviya holds review meeting with eastern states over COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of five eastern states of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:53 IST
Mandaviya holds review meeting with eastern states over COVID-19 situation
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of five eastern states of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19. "The fight against COVID is a joint effort and joint responsibility of the Centre and States, and I am happy that we have faced this public health challenge with a collaborative spirit," Mandaviya said in the meeting.

In the meeting, discussions were held on increasing the use of telemedicine, COVID-19 vaccination and compliance with coronavirus protocols and other aspects, the health minister said. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022