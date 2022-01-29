Left Menu

Schools, Madrassas for all classes to be re-open in Tripura from Jan 31

Tripura government on Saturday gave a nod to re-open all schools and madrassas in the state with strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols from January 31.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 29-01-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 19:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The state government has already reopened schools for classes 6 to 12 from August 25, 2021. The current notification to reopen schools is applicable for government schools, madrassas, private schools, and others. "This order shall be applicable to all government (including TTAADC), government-aided and Un-aided Private Schools and Madrassas," the statement read.

The state government has already reopened schools for classes 6 to 12 from August 25, 2021. The current notification to reopen schools is applicable for government schools, madrassas, private schools, and others. "This order shall be applicable to all government (including TTAADC), government-aided and Un-aided Private Schools and Madrassas," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

