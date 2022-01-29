Karnataka CM instructs for extension of 'Grama One' across state by Feb-end

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to extend the 'Grama One' programme all over the state before the end of February. The chief minister had launched this programme on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

Bommai has written to officials of e-governance, RDPR and Revenue departments and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts in this regard. The Chief Minister said that "he himself would hold weekly meetings to review the progress of implementation of 'Grama One' with Grama One Operators, Tahsildars and Deputy Commissioners."

Bommai has instructed for speedy disposal of petitions received at Grama One, the officials would have to mention the reasons for rejecting the petitions submitted by the citizens. The Deputy Commissioners and senior officials of the concerned departments should review the petitions rejected and disciplinary action should be taken against those who reject the petitions erroneously.

The chief minister further instructed deputy commissioners to ensure that a code of conduct for 'Grama One' operators is issued from the e-governance department and it is compulsorily followed by the Operators. Training should be imparted for 'Grama One' operators on technical, administrative and legal issues that are involved. Then only the operators could function effectively and make 'Grama One' a success, Bommai said.

He also instructed periodic training for the Grama One operators to examine and upgrade their skills. Cancellation of the license of incompetent Operators. Additional Chief Secretary of e-governance department has been instructed to ensure convening of weekly meetings on 'Grama One' for the next two months. (ANI)

