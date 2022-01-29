Left Menu

Guj: Fire officer held after aide took Rs 5 lakh bribe for speedy issuance of fire safety NOC

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:52 IST
Guj: Fire officer held after aide took Rs 5 lakh bribe for speedy issuance of fire safety NOC
  • Country:
  • India

A fire officer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh through his accomplice for the speedy issuance of a fire safety NOC for two buildings in Gandhinagar, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused Mahesh Mod, who is also the incharge deputy director of the Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service (GSFPS), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for expeditiously approving a fire safety plan for two buildings and issuing fire safety NOC to the complainant, the ACB said in a release.

The GSFPS is an agency set up to strengthen the fire safety framework in Gujarat. After complaining to the ACB, the complainant met Mod at his office in Gandhinagar. He was told to meet one Kamal Gadhvi and hand him over the bribe money, the ACB said.

Gadhvi, who was sitting in a car parked outside Mod's office, was nabbed immediately after he accepted the money.

Mod and Gadhvi were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022