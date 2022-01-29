Left Menu

First goods train reaches Manipur, PM Modi says this will enhance state's commerce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the first-ever goods train that reached Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Saturday and said that this will enhance the state's commerce and connectivity as goods from there will reach all parts of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:58 IST
First goods train reaches Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station. (Pic credit: G Kishan Reddy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the first-ever goods train that reached Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Saturday and said that this will enhance the state's commerce and connectivity as goods from there will reach all parts of the country. In response to a tweet by the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, the Prime Minister said, "Transformation of the Northeast continues. Manipur's connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted. Wonderful products from the state can travel all over the nation."

The Union Minister shared a video of the freight train arriving at the station. "Historic day for Manipur and entire Northeast, after 75 years of India's Independence, first goods train reaches Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong in Manipur. The Narendra Modi government is committed to enhancing infrastructure connectivity and economic prosperity in the NER," Reddy tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

