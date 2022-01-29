Left Menu

Final decision on Assam-Meghalaya border issue will be taken by Parliament, says Assam Minister

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said that a final decision on the inter-state boundary issues between Assam and Meghalaya will be taken by Parliament.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:59 IST
Final decision on Assam-Meghalaya border issue will be taken by Parliament, says Assam Minister
Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said that a final decision on the inter-state boundary issues between Assam and Meghalaya will be taken by Parliament. His comments followed a meeting held in Guwahati between the governments of the two neighbouring states to discuss border issues. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma and ministers of both the state governments were present in the meeting.

Assam and Meghalaya governments have agreed to resolve decades-long boundary disputes in six out of 12 areas. "We will submit a report to our respective Chief Minister, who will, in turn, submit it to the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister. The final decision has to be taken by Parliament since the boundary demarcation within two states is the subject of Centre," said Hazarika while talking to media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022