Man detained with 12 bore gun in J-K's Kishtwar

A man was detained in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for carrying a 12-bore gun without valid documents, police said.The man, Dewan Chand, a resident of Nanzala Sigdi, was taken into custody for questioning, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:08 IST
A man was detained in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for carrying a 12-bore gun without valid documents, police said.

The man, Dewan Chand, a resident of Nanzala Sigdi, was taken into custody for questioning, a police spokesperson said. ''A man with a 12-bore gun was seen moving suspiciously towards the nearby forest and failed to produce any valid document of the weapon. The weapon was seized and he was taken into custody for questioning,'' the spokesperson said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Chatroo and further investigation was on.

