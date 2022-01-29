Man detained with 12 bore gun in J-K's Kishtwar
A man was detained in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for carrying a 12-bore gun without valid documents, police said.The man, Dewan Chand, a resident of Nanzala Sigdi, was taken into custody for questioning, a police spokesperson said.
- Country:
- India
A man was detained in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for carrying a 12-bore gun without valid documents, police said.
The man, Dewan Chand, a resident of Nanzala Sigdi, was taken into custody for questioning, a police spokesperson said. ''A man with a 12-bore gun was seen moving suspiciously towards the nearby forest and failed to produce any valid document of the weapon. The weapon was seized and he was taken into custody for questioning,'' the spokesperson said.
He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Chatroo and further investigation was on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dewan Chand
- Chatroo
- Jammu
- Nanzala Sigdi
- Kashmir
- Kishtwar
ALSO READ
J-K highway to reopen for one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday
Pakistan wants improved ties with India but unresolved Jammu & Kashmir dispute stymies relations: says new security policy
PAGD postpones Jan 15 meeting in Jammu due to spike in Covid cases
Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu; repatriated within six hours
Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu