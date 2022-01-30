Lebanon's answer to Gulf terms for thawing relations will be studied -Kuwait

Gulf Arab states will study the answers given by Lebanon to the terms they presented to the government in Beirut to allow relations to improve, Kuwait's foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Sunday.

The minister thanked Lebanon "for interacting" with the demands formulated by the Gulf states, saying this was a positive step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)