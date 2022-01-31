Left Menu

Two held for operating illegal arms manufacturing factory in UP's Ayodhya

As many as two people were arrested by the police for allegedly operating an illegal arms manufacturing factory near the Rudauli police station area in Ayodhya.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-01-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 09:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police recovers arms and ammunitions in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"We have arrested two people who were operating an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Rudauli police station area in Ayodhya."

"The Police recovered 11 pistols, two cartridges, three semi-finished firearms and other weapons-making equipment from both of them," the police official said. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

