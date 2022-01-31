Left Menu

Israel president hopes for more regional normalisation on first UAE visit

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:25 IST
Isaac Herzog Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke at Dubai's Expo 2020 world fair on Monday on the first presidential visit to the United Arab Emirates, the morning after the Gulf state said it had intercepted a ballistic missile from Yemen.

Herzog said he hopes more nations will normalize relations with Israel as the UAE did when it became the first Gulf state to establish ties in 2020 under the so-called Abraham Accords.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

