Israel president hopes for more regional normalisation on first UAE visit
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:25 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke at Dubai's Expo 2020 world fair on Monday on the first presidential visit to the United Arab Emirates, the morning after the Gulf state said it had intercepted a ballistic missile from Yemen.
Herzog said he hopes more nations will normalize relations with Israel as the UAE did when it became the first Gulf state to establish ties in 2020 under the so-called Abraham Accords.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Isaac Herzog
- United Arab Emirates
- Dubai
- Abraham Accords
- Gulf
- Israeli
- Israel
- Expo 2020
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trailblazing Arab lawmaker shakes up Israeli politics
Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine not able to block Omicron
Palestinian hit by vehicle in Israeli police service dies of injuries
Fourth Covid vaccine partially effective against Omicron, Israeli study shows
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli troops and is shot dead, army says