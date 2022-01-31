Left Menu

FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

She is on trial in more than a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison and denies all charges. The following is a summary of the sentences and cases against Suu Kyi, 76, based on information available to Reuters: - Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organisations asking them not to recognise the military government (Penal Code, Article 505).

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:55 IST
FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi will go on trial for election fraud next month, after being charged with influencing the election commission in the run-up to a November 2020 ballot that was won in a landslide by her party. The military overthrew the government of Suu Kyi a year ago, alleging unaddressed poll irregularities. She is on trial in more than a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison and denies all charges.

The following is a summary of the sentences and cases against Suu Kyi, 76, based on information available to Reuters: - Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organizations asking them not to recognize the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison on Dec. 6, 2021.

- Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison on Jan. 10, 2022, after a two-year sentence in December 2021 on a similar charge. - Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). One case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). Sentenced on Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, on the charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

- Obtaining, collecting, recording, publishing, or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). One case, maximum 14 years in prison. - Influencing the Union Election Commission in the 2020 elections (Penal Code article 130-A). One case, a maximum of three years in prison, and a fine.

- Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 10 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each. Allegations include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home. * Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

* Accepting bribes totaling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. * Misuse of state funds for the lease of a helicopter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022