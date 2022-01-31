Left Menu

Pune land scam: Special PMLA court reserves order on Eknath Khadse's son-in-law's bail plea till Feb 9

A special PMLA court in Mumbai has completed its hearing on the bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:11 IST
Pune land scam: Special PMLA court reserves order on Eknath Khadse's son-in-law's bail plea till Feb 9
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A special PMLA court in Mumbai has completed its hearing on the bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse. The court has reserved its order till February 9 on this case.

Girish Chaudhary was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2021 in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter. In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Khadse misused his position as Revenue Minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.

Earlier, on August 27, the ED attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant. The attached assets included immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh. (ANI)

