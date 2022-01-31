Poland may supply Ukraine with defence munitions, says Polish official
Poland may supply Ukraine with defense munitions, the head of the National Security Bureau Pawel Soloch said on Monday, as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine and conducts military drills in neighboring Belarus.
"A decision was made to supply the Ukrainian side with defensive munitions... The offer was made to the Ukrainian side, we are waiting for an answer," Pawel Soloch said, adding that Poland could deliver several tens of thousands of munitions.
