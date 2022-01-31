Left Menu

UK PM Johnson to address Conservative lawmakers at 1830 GMT -Guido Fawkes

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:19 IST
UK PM Johnson to address Conservative lawmakers at 1830 GMT -Guido Fawkes
  United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address a meeting of his Conservative lawmakers in parliament at 1830 GMT on Monday, the Guido Fawkes news website said.

The meeting will come after a statement to parliament from Johnson following the publication of a civil servant's report on parties at his Downing Street residence that appeared to breach coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

