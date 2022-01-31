MP: 505 kg ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr seized from truck, 2 arrested
A consignment of 505 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.50 crore was seized from a truck and two persons arrested in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.
The contraband had come from Odisha and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and a manhunt was on for kingpin Ballu Singh of Rewa district in MP, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar told reporters.
The truck was intercepted in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Barhapan on the MP-Chhattisgarh border, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.
''A total of 505 kg ganja was packed in 24 gunny bags and hidden underneath 136 sacks of puffed rice. We have arrested Amti Kumar Patel (25) and Appu Patel (20), both residents of Stana district,'' he informed.
