Russian envoy to U.N. urges Security Council vote against public session on Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:51 IST
The Russian ambassador to the United Nations on Monday called on the U.N. Security Council to vote against holding a public meeting on the Ukraine crisis, criticizing what he called "megaphone diplomacy."
Vasily Nebenzya, speaking to the council, denounced what he said was interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders.
