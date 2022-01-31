LG Baijal reviews implementation of Delhi Police's segregation of duties

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the implementation status of ''separation of investigation from law and order at police stations level'' with Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

Taking to Twitter, Baijal appreciated the efforts of the Delhi Police in separating law and order from crime at the police station level.

''It was emphasized that the initiative will not only help in timely completion of investigations but will also improve the quality of investigation.

''Thus, enhancing the conviction rate and reinforcing the exemplary and deterrent effect of law,'' he said.

''It was noted that during the last four months of the implementation of the reform the availability of manpower and other resources for investigation of crimes has increased resulting in a more efficient setup,'' Baijal tweeted.

He also emphasized on capacity building of investigation teams and regular impact assessment for effective change management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)