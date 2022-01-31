Left Menu

LG Baijal reviews implementation of Delhi Police's segregation of duties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:21 IST
LG Baijal reviews implementation of Delhi Police's segregation of duties
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the implementation status of ''separation of investigation from law and order at police stations level'' with Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

Taking to Twitter, Baijal appreciated the efforts of the Delhi Police in separating law and order from crime at the police station level.

''It was emphasized that the initiative will not only help in timely completion of investigations but will also improve the quality of investigation.

''Thus, enhancing the conviction rate and reinforcing the exemplary and deterrent effect of law,'' he said.

''It was noted that during the last four months of the implementation of the reform the availability of manpower and other resources for investigation of crimes has increased resulting in a more efficient setup,'' Baijal tweeted.

He also emphasized on capacity building of investigation teams and regular impact assessment for effective change management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022