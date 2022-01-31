Left Menu

Widow of JWO Pradeep killed in chopper crash given job at Taluk office in Kerala

The Kerala government on Monday issued orders to give a job to the widow of junior warrant officer JWO A Pradeep, who was among those killed in an IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in December last.The Directorate of the Sainik Welfare issued the order to appoint Sreelekshmi in a clerical post based on her educational qualification.

Widow of JWO Pradeep killed in chopper crash given job at Taluk office in Kerala
The Kerala government on Monday issued orders to give a job to the widow of junior warrant officer (JWO) A Pradeep, who was among those killed in an IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in December last.

The Directorate of the Sainik Welfare issued the order to appoint Sreelekshmi in a clerical post based on her educational qualification. The post is in the Thrissur Taluk Office She could join once she receives the order from the Collector of Thrissur, sources in the government said. The Cabinet on December 15 decided to give the job. The government had allotted Rs three lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the medical expenses of Pradeep's ailing father.

A sum of Rs five lakh was allotted from the Chief Minister's Sainik Welfare Fund to the family. Pradeep, a native of Thrissur, joined the airforce in 2004 and served in various parts of the country and participated in a number of missions.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his adviser Brigadier LS Lidder were among the 14 killed in the crash on December 8.

