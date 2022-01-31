Left Menu

Scotland's Westminster leader ejected from parliament over Johnson row

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:34 IST
Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, was ordered to leave the House of Commons debating chamber on Monday for accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying to parliament about lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Parliamentary etiquette forbids lawmakers from calling each other liars in the chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

