Scotland's Westminster leader ejected from parliament over Johnson row
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, was ordered to leave the House of Commons debating chamber on Monday for accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying to parliament about lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Parliamentary etiquette forbids lawmakers from calling each other liars in the chamber.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Scottish National Party
- Westminster
- House of Commons
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's PM Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about lockdown drinks party - former aide
Boris Johnson hit with dramatic defection, rebel plot over partygate scandal
Boris Johnson's mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
Partygate report will be published in full, vows PM Boris Johnson
UK PM Boris Johnson hit with birthday 'partygate' row