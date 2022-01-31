Left Menu

Corporate Affairs Secy Rajesh Verma gets additional charge of Dept of Financial Services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 22:48 IST
Corporate Affairs Secy Rajesh Verma gets additional charge of Dept of Financial Services
  • Country:
  • India

Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma has been given additional charge of the Department of Financial Services in place of Debasish Panda who retired on Monday, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Financial Services to Verma with immediate effect, it said. PTI AKV NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

 Australia
3
N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

 North Korea
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022