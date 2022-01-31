Corporate Affairs Secy Rajesh Verma gets additional charge of Dept of Financial Services

Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma has been given additional charge of the Department of Financial Services in place of Debasish Panda who retired on Monday, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Financial Services to Verma with immediate effect, it said. PTI AKV NSD

