Lt Gen GAV Reddy, SC appointed as new head of Defence Intelligence Agency

Lieutenant General GAV Reddy, SC was on Monday appointed as the new head of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

31-01-2022
He would be succeeding Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon who superannuated today.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon was awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal on the 73rd Republic Day. (ANI)

