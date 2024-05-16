Left Menu

Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar by Dr. Dinesh Shahra at Birthday Event in Bangalore

During the event, Dr. Shahra extended his heartfelt greetings to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and presented a touching poem, aptly portraying his deep appreciation for the spiritual leaders transformative impact on millions of lives globally.Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is an ambassador of peace and human values and has touched lives across the world.

Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar by Dr. Dinesh Shahra at Birthday Event in Bangalore
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Dr. Dinesh Shahra, known for his pioneering work in the Yellow Revolution, paid homage to renowned spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on the occasion of his birthday.

The birthday celebration took place in Bangalore on May 13 and was attended by more than one lakh devotees and followers of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. During the event, Dr. Shahra extended his heartfelt greetings to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and presented a touching poem, aptly portraying his deep appreciation for the spiritual leader's transformative impact on millions of lives globally.

"Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is an ambassador of peace and human values and has touched lives across the world. Participating in his birthday celebrations and this opportunity to wish him in person feel like a divine blessing," said Dr. Shahra.

The highlight of the celebration was the rendition of the song "Jai Jai Gurudev", composed by Dr. Shahra, encapsulating Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's teachings and wisdom, and serving as a tribute to his enduring legacy.

Dr. Shahra further showcased his respect and admiration for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar through his book "Sanatan Avatar", which is not only a heartfelt tribute to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's timeless teachings but also serves as a guiding light for those on the path of self-discovery and seeking spiritual enlightenment.

