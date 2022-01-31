DCPCR inquiry panel seeks stakeholders' feedback on challenges faced by kids in conflict with law

An inquiry panel set up by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to identify the challenges faced by children in conflict with the law about legal aid services has sought submissions from stakeholders over the matter.

The deadline for written submissions is February 12.

''Considering that several organizations and individuals have reached out to the commission asserting proclivity to assist the inquiry panel, the commission has decided to formally invite written submissions,'' it said.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) also said selected organizations and individuals may be requested to depose before the inquiry panel.

The panel had sought submissions from organizations and individuals involved in legal aid work for children and adults, advocates and NGOs working for children in conflict with the law, advocates with experience of representing such children, families of such children and the children themselves, existing or former juvenile justice board members and legal aid lawyers. According to DCPCR, the inquiry involves assessment of awareness of the legal proceedings and status of the cases and inquiry among children alleged to be in conflict with the law and residing in observation homes, places of safety, and special homes in Delhi.

The inquiry panel will look into the duration of their stay in these institutions along with the reasons and will identify the issues and challenges experienced by such children in securing bail or release and their experiences with the police. It will also assess the demographic profile of the family of such children.

The inquiry panel is headed by Justice Madan B Lokur (retired) and has three other members -- Sunieta Ojha, Sneha Singh and Ajay Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)