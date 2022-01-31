Left Menu

UK PM Johnson will publish any update to Gray findings after police investigation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask senior civil servant Sue Gray to update her report into lockdown gatherings after a police investigation has concluded and will publish that update, his office said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:25 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask senior civil servant Sue Gray to update her report into lockdown gatherings after a police investigation has concluded and will publish that update, his office said on Monday. "Given the police have said they are investigating a number of events, it would not be appropriate to comment further while the Met’s investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson for his office said.

"But, at the end of the process, the prime minister will ask Sue Gray to update her work in light of what is found. He will publish that update."

