UK says sanctions package against Russia will be ready by Feb. 10

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:28 IST
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday the government will be ready to impose "wide-ranging" sanctions against Russia to stop its aggression towards Ukraine by Feb. 10. "This package that we are putting together in legislation will be in place by the 10th of February so we are able to enact wide-ranging sanctions in broad categories that really target anybody that is providing strategic or economic support to the Russian regime," Truss told parliament.

"There will be nowhere to hide, and we will apply those sanctions without fear or favour. I am very clear about that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

