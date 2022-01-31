Left Menu

BSF nabs Pak national, seizes 3 fishing boats in creek area of Kutch

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:57 IST
BSF nabs Pak national, seizes 3 fishing boats in creek area of Kutch
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national from the creek area in Gujarat's Kutch's district and seized three fishing boats during patrolling along the Indo-Pak maritime border on Monday, officials said.

While the Pak intruder, appearing to be a fisherman, was nabbed, some four other fishermen managed to escape into Pakistan territory after spotting BSF patrol boats in the morning in the creek area, said an official release.

During patrolling in the Sir Creek area, ''The BSF observed movement of some Pakistani fishing boats with 4 to 5 fishermen on board. They were attempting to enter Indian territory by taking advantage of rough sea conditions,'' said the statement.

On seeing BSF patrol boats, Pakistani intruders tried to escape, it said.

''However, BSF patrol chased them and apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized three of their boats, while rest of the fishermen managed to escape into Pakistani side taking advantage of slushy and marshy terrain of the area,'' said the statement.

All three seized boats were searched, but nothing suspicious was recovered from them, it said.

''A thorough search operation has been launched in the area, but till now nothing suspicious has been recovered,'' the BSF said.

