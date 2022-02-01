Coast Guard a potent law-enforcing force ensuring safety & security of country's martime zone: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the Indian Coast Guard has grown from strength to strength and become a potent law-enforcing force ensuring safety and security of the maritime zone of the country.

Dhankhar, attending the 46th raising day celebrations of ICG at its 'North East' region headquarters here, said that the maritime force guarding the coasts of the country has been on incremental trajectory in the last few years.

''The service, which has increasing relevance in present times, has grown from strength to strength and become a potent maritime law-enforcing force ensuring safety and security of the maritime zone of India,'' Dhankhar said.

The governor said that he has noticed very significant contributions of ICG in West Bengal.

''In situations of disaster, Indian Coast Guard through exemplary commitment contributed immensely for welfare of human life and protection of vessels,'' he said.

The ICG (NE) region conducted various events in West Bengal and Odisha, including community interaction, swachhta abhiyaan with special emphasis on no single use plastic and online essay, drawing and quiz competitions adhering to COVID-19 health safety protocol to commemorate the day, an ICG official said.

He said that from a modest beginning with just seven surface platforms in 1978, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025. ''As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, ICG has played a significant role in securing the Indian coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India,'' the official said.

ICG units escorted close to 700 fishing boats with about 4,000 fishermen to safe harbours during passage of three cyclones in 2021, he said, adding that it had also assisted the civil administration in evacuating 76 people from Nayachar island in West Bengal during cyclone Yaas.

