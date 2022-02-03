Left Menu

Cambodia says non-political Myanmar rep invited to ASEAN meeting

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 03-02-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 08:06 IST
Cambodia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that a non-political representative from Myanmar had been invited to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers later this month rather than the country's military-appointed foreign minister.

Cambodia Foreign Ministry spokesman Chum Sounry said members of the bloc had not reached a consensus on inviting Myanmar's foreign minister amid a lack of progress in meeting a peace plan agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Cambodia is the current chair of the 10-member bloc.

