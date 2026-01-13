Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Bangladesh Summons Myanmar Ambassador

Bangladesh summoned Myanmar's ambassador over cross-border firing incidents critically wounding two Bangladeshis. Dhaka expressed concern over violations of international law and urged Myanmar to prevent future occurrences. The conflict between Myanmar troops and rebels affected several Bangladesh villages and disrupted the lives of Rohingya refugees and locals alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:19 IST
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh summoned Myanmar's ambassador on Tuesday in response to recent cross-border firing incidents that left two Bangladeshis injured, including a 12-year-old girl who is in critical condition. The firing is seen as an extension of Myanmar's internal conflict spilling over into Bangladeshi territory.

A statement from Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern regarding these cross-border incidents, especially the firing upon Bangladesh's Whykong area in the Teknaf sub-district of Cox's Bazar. Dhaka emphasized that such actions are blatant violations of international law and harmful to good neighborly relations.

Bangladesh has urged Myanmar to assume full responsibility and prevent future occurrences, insisting that internal conflicts should not impact Bangladeshi lives. Meanwhile, Myanmar's ambassador assured that measures will be taken to prevent recurrence and extend sympathy for the affected. The conflict continues to have broader implications for the region, particularly concerning the Rohingya population displaced by military crackdowns.

