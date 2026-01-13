Myanmar's 2023 Election: A Step Toward Civilian Rule Amidst Military Influence

Myanmar is currently in the midst of a general election, conducted in three phases, which the military government claims is a step towards reinstating civilian rule after the 2021 coup.

The election history in Myanmar reveals that only two out of four national elections in the last 35 years have resulted in elected governments. Previously, both the 2020 and 1990 elections were annulled by military intervention.

This complex political landscape is further highlighted by the dissolution of 40 parties, including the ousted National League for Democracy, for failing to register. The military-supported Union Solidarity and Development Party remains a major player, fielding one-fifth of all candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)