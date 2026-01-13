Bangladesh Urges Myanmar to Halt Cross-Border Violence

In a move underscoring rising tensions, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Myanmar Ambassador U Kyaw Soe Moe today, voicing grave concerns over recent cross-border gunfire incidents near Teknaf, Cox's Bazar. A young Bangladeshi girl, just 12 years old, was severely injured during the shooting, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Bangladesh condemned the unprovoked attack, labeling it a clear breach of international law and an obstacle to amicable bilateral relations. The government urged Myanmar to take full responsibility and enforce measures to prevent future cross-border offenses. It emphasized that internal conflicts within Myanmar should not jeopardize the safety and livelihoods of citizens across the border.

The Myanmar ambassador assured Bangladesh of proactive steps to prevent similar occurrences, conveying heartfelt sympathy to the victim and her family. The two nations share a complex 271km border that meanders through challenging terrains, where daily crossings for trade and resources expose locals to dangers like landmines, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Myanmar's alarming reputation as a high-risk landmine zone exacerbates the humanitarian crisis. As recorded by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, the country saw over 2,000 casualties in 2024, owing to widespread landmine deployment. Meanwhile, Bangladesh shelters over a million Rohingya refugees escaping Myanmar's brutal military campaigns. Amid these tensions, Bangladesh police reported 28 landmine casualties in 2025 alone, with a tragic incident in November claiming a border guard's life. The Bangladesh border force continues to enforce warnings and conduct mine clearance to minimize risks, yet villagers' survival often compels dangerous forays into mine-laden forests as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)