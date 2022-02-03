Left Menu

Interstate gang involved in ATM theft busted in Muzaffarnagar, two arrested

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With the arrest of two accused from the New Mandi area here, police on Thursday claimed to have busted an interstate gang involved in ATM theft and seized Rs three lakh in cash, gas cutters and other machine-cutting tools from them.

The gang was active in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijay Verghye said.

Two notorious criminals Pershant Pathak of MP and Pershant Vautem of Maharashtra were nabbed on Wednesday during the investigation of an ATM theft on Jansath road here recently, he said.

The gang used to break the ATMs by using gas cutters and other machine cutting tools, he added.

