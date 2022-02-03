Left Menu

Armenian parliament to elect president in March - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:57 IST
Armen Sarkissian Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Armenia's parliament will hold a vote in March to elect a new president, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was quoted as saying on Thursday, after the previous president, Armen Sarkissian, resigned last month.

The role of the prime minister is seen as more powerful than that of the president in the Caucasian nation of 3 million which is closely allied with Russia.

The ruling parliamentary majority has nominated Vahagn Khachaturyan, currently minister of high-tech industry, for the presidency, the Interfax news agency reported.

