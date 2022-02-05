Minor siblings charred to death in cylinder blast in Ghaziabad

Two minor girls were charred to death in a cylinder explosion inside their house in Shatabdipuram area here, police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Ruby (5) and Rani (4), they said.

The incident happened Thursday night when one of the two girls, both sisters, tried to ignite the gas stove but the rubber pipe attached to it caught fire and led to the cylinder explosion, they said. The house belongs to Brijesh, a native of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, who lives there with his wife Mamta and six daughters, they said. The fire engulfed the entire house and caught attention of the neighbours, one of whom rescued the victims' sisters using a wooden ladder. Muskan (12), Manisha (10), Anshika (9), and one-year-old Lakshmi were rescued by the neighbours. Locals also complained that fire tender took a long time reaching the spot. SP (city) Nipun Agarwal said that an administrative officer has assured the family they will be paid compensation once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

